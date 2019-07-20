Senate Hawaiian Caucus: ‘We Stand With The People’

The Hawai‘i State Senate Hawaiian Caucus released the following statement on Saturday, July 20, 2019, regarding the demonstrations related to the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea:

We stand with the people engaged in peaceful demonstration on Mauna Kea and around Hawai‘i. The Thirty Meter Telescope controversy underscores critical issues in our community, and calls for the highest levels of care and mutual respect.

While we support the governor’s commitment not to deploy the national guard, we ask that the governor rescind his emergency proclamation in order to deescalate tensions. It is vitally important that people on both sides continue to engage in kapu aloha and use non-violent means to express themselves and seek redress.