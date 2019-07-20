July 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

July 20, 2019 Weather ForecastJuly 20, 2019, 5:07 AM HST (Updated July 20, 2019, 5:07 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. North northeast wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov