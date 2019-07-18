AD
PHOTOS: 100th Infantry Battalion Arrives at Hilo Airport

By Big Island Now
July 18, 2019, 1:19 PM HST (Updated July 18, 2019, 1:19 PM)
Approximately 100 soldiers from American Samoa’s 100th Infantry Battalion 442nd Regiment were spotted on July 18, 2019, at about 9 a.m. as they awaited the arrival of their baggage arrived at Hilo Airport.

The soldiers were then seen loading bags and gear into a cargo truck and a bus.

When asked, there was no response regarding the reason for their arrival on the Big Island.

The 100th Infantry Battalion is the only infantry unit in the United States Army Reserve.

American Samoa’s 100th Infantry Battalion 442nd Regiment at Hilo Airport, July 18, 2019. PC: Darde Gamayo

