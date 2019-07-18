Makani Kai Air to Offer Interisland Flights From $49

There will soon be another airline in Hawai‘i’s skies—in addition to Hawaiian airlines and Mokulele Airlines—offering competitively priced flights between Kona and Kahului beginning Aug. 1, 2019.

Makani Kai Air was established in 2009 by Schuman Aviation Company Ltd.

The airline will offer four roundtrip flights daily beginning at just $49 each way on their nine-passenger Cessna Grand Caravan.

However, these prices may increase, so interested customers should reserve their seats online by Aug. 31, 2019, for flights up until Sept. 30, 2019.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The flight will take approximately 45 minutes.

“The people of Moloka‘i and Maui are the reason that we’re growing,” said Richard Schuman, owner of Makani Kai Air, in a statement. “Many of our customers have asked us to open up a Kahului-Kona route, and we believe that the move makes sense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the special ends, seat will go up to $75 each way.

“Our fixed fare strategy is winning converts,” Schuman said. “People appreciate the fact that they can plan ahead knowing the airfare won’t change. It will remain the same on weekends, holidays or any other time.”

Makani Kai Air also will be offering $49 flights between Kona and Maui and allows you to bring two carry-on bags free of charge.

Makani Kai Air began serving low-price direct flights from Honolulu to Princeville last May.