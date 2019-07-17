Bikeshare Prescriptions Part of AARP Grant

AARP Livable Communities has announced the organization’s 2019 Community Challenge Grants, which include a project allowing patients at West Hawai‘i Comunity Health Center to get prescriptions for the bikeshare program in Kailua-Kona, as well as two projects to beautify Waikiki.

The one Hawai‘i Island grantee is PATH, or Peoples Advocacy for Trails Hawai‘i, to support the RxBike program at the West Hawai‘i Community Health Center. The grant will allow staff to write prescriptions for bicycle exercise to patients in the diabetes prevention program and other patients through Bikeshare Kona at a reduced membership rate of $50 annually, as compared to the regular $25 monthly dues. The RxBike program also provides free helmets, group rides and bike safety lessons.

The Hawai‘i grants are part of nearly $1.6 million being distributed to fund 159 quick-action projects across the country, helping communities make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages. Nearly 1,700 applications were received from nonprofits and government entities for the program, now in its third year.

“AARP Hawai‘i is really pleased that we are able to support local projects that make our communities better place to live for everyone,” said Jackie Boland, AARP Hawai‘i director of outreach. “It’s our hope that by funding these projects, we will encourage more nonprofits to come up with other innovative ways to improve their own communities.”

The full list of grantees can be found at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge.