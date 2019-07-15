Hawai‘i County Mayor Asks Community to Drive With Aloha on Saddle Road

The County of Hawai‘i is appealing to the community to drive with caution and aloha, and stay safe while on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road).

There are many people and vehicles along the side of the road near the Mauna Kea Access Road, so drive with caution.

The main mission of the Hawai‘i Police Department, which is present at the Access Road, is to keep the people safe and to maintain a safe flow of traffic on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

“We want to keep this as peaceful as possible and the Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for your help to keep the Saddle Road open and safe for everybody,” Mayor Harry Kim said. “We are all ‘ohana of this island community.”

Mayor Kim expressed appreciation of the protestors’ conduct at the Pu‘uhonua site.

“The main thing is to respect each other, and to keep everyone safe and in peace,” Mayor Kim said.