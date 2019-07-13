UH Hilo Student Projects Utilize PacIOOS Data

Students of the Ocean Technology Class at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo analyzed Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) datasets for their final assignment, a recent PacIOOS press release announced.

Class instructor and PacIOOS co-investigator Steven Colbert teaches about different types and uses of ocean instrumentation.

The class also receives an introduction to analyzing time series data in Python.

Students chose from PacIOOS’ suite of ocean observation and modeling data, tackling topics such as ocean conditions during Typhoon Yutu in the Marianas, wave data on Majuro and analyzing ocean observations in South Kohala.

Located on the Island of Hawai’i, the Marine Science Program at UH Hilo offers many opportunities in marine science education.