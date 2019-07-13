TMT Supporters to Hold Hilo Sign-Waving on July 15

As the Thirty Meter Telescope project moves into its building phase on Maunakea, supporters of the project are organizing a sign-waving event on Monday, July 15, 2019, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Kanoelehua Avenue fronting Walgreens in Hilo.

Homemade signs in support of the next-generation telescope project are welcomed. The group will also supply banners, signs and a large supply of “IMUA TMT” T-shirts.