July 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
July 13, 2019, 5:05 AM HST (Updated July 13, 2019, 5:05 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

High Surf Advisory issued July 13 at 3:21AM HST until July 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Hilo

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kona

    Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

    Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Saturday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Waimea

    Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Kohala

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

    Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

    Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

    South Point

    Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

    Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

    Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

    Puna

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

    Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming north in the morning.

    Looking Ahead

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

