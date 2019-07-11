‘Passing the Torch’ to Benefit Aloha Teen Theatre Program

Delaney Yuko Ross and Amanda Trusty will present an evening of belting and banter on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 7 p.m. to benefit the Aloha Teen Theatre Program.

This original two-woman show entitled “Passing the Torch” will include show tunes, humor and tap dancing on the Aloha Theatre stage.

Trusty and Ross, both educators and professional performers, starred in this winter’s Mamma Mia! as a mother daughter duo. Both believe that teen performing arts programs are essential to the community.

The benefit will feature special guests Jaquelynn Jeanne Collier, Reggie Koffman, Miguel Montez and local teen performers.

Teens are invited to attend the performance at no charge; adult ticket sales help fund Aloha Teen Theatre, a free program empowering teens through leadership and performance opportunities.

Passing the Torch is sponsored by Nicholson LLC and the John Holliday Charitable Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

For tickets, visit alohatheatre.com.

Aloha Theatre is located at 79-7384 Hawai‘i Belt Road in Kealakekua.