July 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

