Kokua Puna Benefit Concert & Block Party Set for July 20

The 2nd Annual Kokua Puna Benefit Concert & Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019, from noon to 11 p.m. in historic Pāhoa Town.

The block party will feature multiple bands, food, food trucks, and all types of vendors, including arts and crafts, which will line Pāhoa Village Road.

Entertainment will be provided by Marty Dread, Boom Draw, Lopaka Roots, Kalapana Awa Band, Jarican Express, Drew Daniels, Makana Kamahele, Kanaka Express, UK3 and Bambu—all in support of the Mainstreet Pāhoa Association and its efforts for Pāhoa and Puna.

A blessing will be held at noon by Heiau o Umialiloa Royal Order of Kamehameha I, Puna Chapter.

The Halau Hula Ka Makani Hali ‘Ala o Puna and Kumu Ehulani Stephany will follow.

Moku O Puna will then share an Aiha’a Eia Hawaii.

Seating is limited; attendees should bring chairs.

Admission to the event is a suggested donation of $10 per adult and kids under 12 are free. No one will be turned away.

Pāhoa Village Road will be closed from Kaleo’s Bar and Grill to Savio Realty for the block party.

Come early to get the best parking. Follow the signs.

Vendor applications and vendor rules can be found online.