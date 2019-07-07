Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Big Island

316 AM HST, Sun July 7, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island.

Moisture associated with the remnant of Barbara will move over the Big Island tonight, and then remain in place through Monday night before diminishing. With the moisture moving in from the east, the initial threat of heavy rainfall will be over windward areas, spreading to leeward areas on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE-THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.