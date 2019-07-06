Hawaiian Airlines’ In-Flight Entertainment to Support Nonprofits

Hawaiian Airlines’ in-flight entertainment (IFE) programming will support Hawai‘i’s art and environment beginning in July.

Throughout the month, each time passengers view any IFE content, the airline will award one mile to benefit three local nonprofits featured on its Hawaiian Skies channel: Na Kama Kai, Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) and the state of Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources’ (DLNR) Malama Hawaiʻi initiative.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The carrier’s programming offers more than 100 hours of movies and television shows, music and games on all its Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft. About 30% of the content highlights Hawai‘i’s culture.

“As Hawai‘i’s airline, we are proud to share with our guests the many stories that make our island home so special,” said Evan Nomura, product manager of in-flight entertainment at Hawaiian Airlines. “In the last year, we’ve featured over 300 programs that were either about Hawaiʻi, filmed in Hawaiʻi, or showcased local actors or directors. This month, we are excited to engage our guests as we express our mahalo to organizations that have shared their stories to entertain us but also educate us about important issues affecting our home.”

Hawaiian is offering complimentary IFE on all transpacific flights as of July 1.