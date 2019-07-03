AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
July 3, 2019, 6:38 PM HST (Updated July 3, 2019, 6:38 PM)
×

3:46 PM HST: Wednesday, July 3, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR
SOUTH-FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS

Several reinforcing long-period SSW swells will continue to produce elevated surf near the advisory threshold through the weekend along south-facing shores of all islands.

This advisory may need to be extended if conditions warrant.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Effected Big Island areas include Kona and S, N, and E waters.

SURF: 5 to 8 feet along the south facing shores of all islands.

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments