High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island WatersJuly 3, 2019, 6:38 PM HST (Updated July 3, 2019, 6:38 PM)
3:46 PM HST: Wednesday, July 3, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI
HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR
SOUTH-FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
Several reinforcing long-period SSW swells will continue to produce elevated surf near the advisory threshold through the weekend along south-facing shores of all islands.
This advisory may need to be extended if conditions warrant.
Effected Big Island areas include Kona and S, N, and E waters.
SURF: 5 to 8 feet along the south facing shores of all islands.
IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.