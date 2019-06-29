Alvin Degrades to Tropical Depression

8 AM, HST Saturday, June 29, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu HI

For the central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W, no tropical cyclones are expected during the next 5 days.

11 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

ALVIN WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 11 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Alvin was located near latitude 20.3°N, longitude 119.9° W. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A WNW to W motion is expected today.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Alvin is expected to decay to a remnant low later this morning and then dissipate tonight.

This is the last advisory on Alvin issued by the National Hurricane Center.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 20.3N 119.9W

ABOUT 665 MI WSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 30 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 8 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.