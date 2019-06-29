Alvin Degrades to Tropical Depression

Alvin Degrades to Tropical DepressionJune 29, 2019, 8:02 AM HST (Updated June 29, 2019, 8:05 AM)
8 AM, HST Saturday, June 29, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu HI
For the central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W, no tropical cyclones are expected during the next 5 days.
11 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
ALVIN WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
At 11 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Alvin was located near latitude 20.3°N, longitude 119.9° W. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A WNW to W motion is expected today.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Alvin is expected to decay to a remnant low later this morning and then dissipate tonight.
This is the last advisory on Alvin issued by the National Hurricane Center.
SUMMARY
LOCATION: 20.3N 119.9W
ABOUT 665 MI WSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 30 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 8 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.74 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
None.