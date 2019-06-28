Hawaiian Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for FUK-HNL Service

Hawaiian Airlines is now offering ticket sales for new nonstop service between Fukuoka, Japan, and Honolulu, Hawai‘i.

Starting Nov. 26, 2019, the airline will operate four weekly flights between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on O‘ahu and Fukuoka Airport (FUK) on the island of Kyushu.

“We appreciate the overwhelming support we have received throughout Fukuoka for our new nonstop service to Honolulu,” Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines, said during a news conference in Fukuoka on June 27, 2019. “We look forward to welcoming our guests onboard with our warm Hawaiian hospitality and providing convenient access to our Hawaiian Islands.”

Beginning with the inaugural flight on Nov. 26, HA827 will depart Honolulu at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with an estimated 5:55 p.m. arrival into Fukuoka on the following day. The return flight, HA828, will depart Fukuoka at 7:55 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving into Honolulu at 8:45 a.m. the same day, giving guests ample time to settle into their accommodations, or conveniently connect to neighboring Hawaiian Islands or the airline’s North America and South Pacific destinations.

In celebration of Hawaiian’s new service, the airline is offering special $599 (Thursday through Sunday) and $699 (Friday through Saturday) roundtrip fares available for purchase through July 19 at www.HawaiianAirlines.com, through travel agencies, or by calling Hawaiian’s Reservations Department toll-free at (800) 367-5320.

Guests traveling between Fukuoka and Honolulu will enjoy the roominess and comfort of Hawaiian’s Airbus A330 aircraft, which features 18 fully flat Premium Cabin leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration tailored for couples, families and honeymooners while offering great functionality to business travelers. Hawaiian also offers 68 of its popular Extra Comfort seats with more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats. All guests will enjoy Hawaiian’s award-winning hospitality, including island-inspired meals prepared by Hawai‘i’s top chefs.

Fukuoka Prefecture is home to more than 5 million of the 13 million residents of Kyushu, the third largest and most southerly of Japan’s four main islands. In 1981, the prefecture became Hawai‘i’s first sister-state in recognition of their deep cultural and economic ties.

Hawaiian’s new Fukuoka-Honolulu flights will complement the airline’s Japan network, which includes nonstop service connecting the Hawaiian Islands with Osaka, Sapporo, and both Haneda and Narita airports in Tokyo.

