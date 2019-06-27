23rd ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament Set for August

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation invites anglers to register for the 23rd Annual ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament scheduled for Aug. 16 to 18, 2019.

Completed registration forms must be turned in to the Recreation Division office at 799 Pi‘ilani St. in Hilo or postmarked by Friday, July 12, 2019.

Registration forms and tournament rules are available at County Parks and Recreation facilities islandwide, S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, J. Hara Store in Kurtistown, Hawaiian Island Creations in Waimea and the West Hawai‘i Civic Center in Kona.

The forms also can be found online.

Weigh-ins will be conducted at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex located at 45-451 Akia

St., from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

The following divisions are being offered:

Keiki (Ages 5–12) $30/participant

Teens (Ages 13–17) $30/participant

Adult Women (Ages 18–54) $35/participant

Adult Men (Ages 18–54) $35/participant

Kupuna (Age 55+) $30/participant

Ohana/Families $25/family

Checks can be made payable to County Director of Finance.

There will also be a barbless circle hook challenger and invasive species division.

Awards will be presented for at least seven heaviest fish in each of the six divisions.

For more information about the ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament, call Recreation District Supervisor Jayme Carvalho at (808) 936-4285 or (808) 962-2109.