Lyft Partners with Hilo Brewfest to Offer Discounted Rides

Lyft is offering discounted rides for beer lovers planning to attend the 7th Annual Hilo Brewfest at the Wainaku Executive Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

“Lyft’s Ride Smart Initiative aims to improve the city life and offer a responsible ride option to and from community events like the Hilo Brewfest,” said Rob Mora, market manager for Lyft Hawaii. “With more than 70 craft brews at this event, Lyft riders can simply enjoy the different brews. Lyft is proud to support the 7th Annual Hilo Brewfest as its official rideshare partner.”

Lyft has partnered with the Hilo Brewfest, to offer an exclusive discount for those attending the event. New Lyft users can use promo code HILOBREWFEST2019 for $2 off their first 10 rides. Existing Lyft users can use promo code HILOBREWFEST19 to receive 10% off their ride to and from Wainaku Executive Center.

“We are partnering with Lyft for the 7th Annual Hilo Brewfest for attendees to enjoy, experience and savor all that the Hilo Brewfest has to offer,” said Bob Hanley, director of Hilo Brewfest. “Without the hassle of driving and parking, attendees can relax knowing they have a responsible ride home.”

ABOUT LYFT

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.