June 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 26, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 26, 2019, 5:03 AM HST (Updated June 26, 2019, 5:03 AM)
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
