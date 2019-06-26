Hilo Brewfest Set for June 29

The Rotary Club of Hilo’s annual Hilo Brewfest is an afternoon party from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, featuring many local and mainland breweries presenting over 70 individual brews for attendees to sample.

Designed for a perfect afternoon, the annual Hilo Brewfest has become one of Hilo’s most favorite festivals.

Staged on the beautiful grounds of the Wainaku Executive Center in Hilo, the brewfest not only offers beer and food, but extraordinary sweeping views of Hilo Bay.

Complementing the selection of brews are food samplings from local restaurants.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Keeping the crowd happy and entertained are numerous bands playing Blues and Rock and Roll.

Signature Brewfest merchandise, including T-shirts, caps and the ever-popular “cozzies” are also available at the festival.

Upon arrival at the festival, attendees are given their souvenir pilsner glass along with a hearty welcome from the brewfest’s many volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the Hilo Brewfest will benefit Kua O Ka La Charter School. When the massive lava flow covered the school campus of Kua O Ka La, the school scrambled to find quarters for the fall 2018 session. A Rotary Fund was started to aid the Puna area and large donation from the 2018 Brewfest proceeds was given to this fund. During August, busy Rotarians, community members, school staff and even school parents worked on many weekends to replace termite destroyed siding, renovate poorly constructed classrooms, paint and repair many other items to an abandoned building at Nani Mau Gardens. The school was able to open on time on Aug.1, 2018.

For the fifth year, the 2019 Hilo Brewfest will support two local nonprofits. The fesitval’s first and original recipient is The Hilo Medical Center Foundation, which supports the HHSC Primary Care Physician Training Program, a program designed to train and then encourage new doctors to stay in Hilo.

Additionally, proceeds will go to The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of East Hawaii, a non-profit that supports the needs of abused children. The Hilo Rotary Club’s Foundation also makes smaller gifts and grants to other local charities.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Wainaku Executive Center is located at 26-238 Hawai‘i Belt Road.