Enter to Win Staycations & Activities at KTA Super Stores

KTA Super Stores launched its Endless Summer of Fun Sweepstakes on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, teaming up with Hawai‘i Island’s premier leisure destinations and activities companies to offer some outstanding family adventures.

Here is how to enter for your chance to win staycations and activities:

Shop at KTA Super Stores from June 26 to July 23, 2019, and purchase any participating products from Coca-Cola, ConAgra Foods, Nabisco, Banana Boat, General Mills, Newman’s Own, Mars/Wrigley, Diamond Bakery, Roman Meal/Loves, Fiji Water, Procter & Gamble, Blue Marble or Meow Mix/Milk-Bone and receive an entry form for the Endless Summer of Fun Giveaway.

Fill out the form and drop it off at any KTA Customer Service Center to enter.

Sweepstakes prizes include Overnight Staycation packages at the Grand Naniloa Resort; Zipline Through Paradise or Mauna Kea ATV tours with KapohoKine Adventures; Body Glove Ocean Adventure Deluxe Snorkel, BBQ & Dolphin Watch Tours; Atlantis Submarines Kona Undersea Adventures Tours; and a host of Summer Fun Outdoor Prizes offered by HPM Building Supply.

Commenting on today’s launch, KTA Super Stores President and COO Toby Taniguchi said, “Everyone loves an adventure and what better time to enjoy some great family outdoor fun than during our seemingly endless summer. I would like to say a special thank you to all our sponsors for their generous support.”

To see a full list of sweepstakes prizes, go online or stop by your nearest KTA Super Store.

For official rules, click here.

About KTA Super Stores

Established in 1916 as K. Taniguchi Shoten by Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi in Waiakea, KTA Super Stores has been fortunate to grow with the community on the Hawaii Island, employing generations of residents. KTA Super Stores has been an innovator in the Hawaii retail grocery industry, building the first in-store bakery in the state in 1977; installing UPC bar code scanners at all checkouts in 1979; building the first full-scale deli department on the Hawaii Island; establishing the KTA Super Stores–exclusive Mountain Apple Brand, a private-label brand promoting products exclusively grown and manufactured in Hawaii; and creating the Living in Paradise TV show focusing on the many positive aspects of life on the Hawai‘i Island.

For more than 100 years, KTA Super Stores has been committed to its founders’ mission of working hard to fulfill the food, household and health care needs of Big Islanders, where “You Are Someone Special Every Day at KTA.”