HPD Seeking Information on Hilo Vehicle Fires

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in in solving a burglary and arson at a business in Hilo.

On Monday night, June 24, 2019, at 7:03 p.m, police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire fronting a business on Kukila Street and found several vehicles engulfed in flames. Fire department personnel extinguished the fires and determined that there were no casualties. A closer inspection revealed that the business and vehicles were entered and the fire was confined to the vehicles parked fronting the business.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation that has been classified as a Burglary and Arson. The origin and cause of the fire and events leading up to this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information is asked to call Detective Bobbie-Jo Sagon of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or email Bobbie-Jo.Sagon@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.