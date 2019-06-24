Christening Ceremoney Held for ‘USS Daniel Inouye’

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower, delivered the principal address at the christening ceremony of the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard in Maine on Saturday, June 22, 2109.

The 509-foot ship is the Navy’s 68th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, and is expected to arrive at its home port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in 2020.

The ship carries the “Go for Broke” motto of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in which Sen. Inouye served.

From Sen. Hirono’s remarks:

“A christening is one of the most important moments in the life of Navy ship. It is a time when we solemnly dedicate, name, and commit a new ship to sea and service to our country.

“A ship’s christening is also intended to invite good luck to the crew in carrying out their mission. This is especially important when the ship will be dispatched in defense of the United State in uncertain times.

“Over the coming decades, thousands of sailors will serve aboard this ship—each of them answering their country’s call to serve something greater than themselves…

“The ship we are christening in Sen. Inouye’s name today will soon make its way to Hawai‘i, where it will join nine other Guided Missile Destroyers stationed at Pearl Harbor.

“There, under the prospective command of Commander DonAnn Gilmore, this ship will play a critical role in protecting and advancing American interests in the Indo-Pacific region— just as Sen. Inouye did throughout his life and service in Congress.

“To the brave Sailors who will serve on the Navy’s newest ship and who are here today, I commend you for continuing in the tradition of Sen. Inouye’s service to our country.

“To the crew, I wish you makani olu olu. I wish you all fair winds. Go for broke, as you serve the country on this incredible new ship.

“Mahalo nui loa. Aloha.”