Sen. Hirono Secures Commitment From Puna Geothermal Venture

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) secured a commitment from Ormat Technologies Executive Paul Thomsen at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on June 20, 2019.

Thomsen said that his company will continue to engage with the Puna community and other stakeholders on the Big Island as they proceed to reopen the Puna Geothermal Venture facility.

“Ormat owns the Puna geothermal plant on the Big Island of Hawai‘i,” Sen. Hirono said. “That plant provided about 30% of the power on that Island until the lava from Kīlauea Volcano caused the plant to have to be closed in May 2018. As you proceed to reopen the plant, I’d like your commitment that your company will engage with the local community and other interested people on the Big Island to hear their views and concerns.”

Ormat Technologies Business Development – Americas Vice President Paul Thomsen said, “Through the chairman to Sen. Hirono, you absolutely have my commitment to do that.”