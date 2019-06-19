HFS Federal Credit Union Awards 2019 Scholarships

HFS Federal Credit Union (HFS FCU) awarded $2,500 scholarships to seven impressive and well-deserving students this year.

HFS FCU is committed to improving the financial lives of our members and recognizes the value of education, a June 19, 2019, press release announced. “We aim to support the educational goals of our members by helping them decrease the financial burden that often comes with pursuing higher education.”

Since the inception of the HFS Scholarship Program, the Credit Union has awarded over $100,000 in

scholarships to local students in pursuit of higher education.

SPONSORED VIDEO

HFS presented the following scholarship recipients whom will each receive a scholarship of

$2,500:

Ho’onani McClung (Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i)

Kyra Andrade (St. Joseph School)

Majorette Umayas (Kea’au High School)

Sam Marrack (Hilo High School)

Sophia Cash (Honoka‘a High & Intermediate

School)

School) Kamuela Lindsey (Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy)

Elaera Tamura (Waiakea High School)

HFS FCU is honored to support the educational goals of the students in our community, and the credit union wishes these students and all of the 2019 graduates, the best of luck in their future endeavors.

The HFS Scholarship Program releases applications at the beginning of each calendar year. Students with plans to graduate in 2020 are encouraged to apply. For more information on the program, contactHFS FCU at (808) 930-1400.