38th Annual Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Cultural Festival Set for July 13

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will host three local bands and two hālau hula from Hawai‘i Island at the 38th annual Cultural Festival Saturday on July 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahuku Unit.

Hawaiian crafts, food and more have also been added to the lineup.

Taking the stage, in order of performance, are Debbie Ryder and Hālau O Leionalani, Russell Mauga and Da Kahuku Mauka Boyz, Mamo Brown and Hālau Ulumamo O Hilo Palikū, Demetrius Oliviera and Gene Beck of Keaiwa , and Brandon Nakano and the Keawe Trio. Each performance will last about 45 minutes.

In addition to hula and mele, the festival offers visitors and the community a chance to connect to Hawaiian cultural practices through hands-on crafts and demonstrations. National Park Service and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association staff will provide ‘oli (chant), ti leaf lei making, lau hala weaving and ‘ohe kapala (bamboo stamping) demos.

Capt. Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa will ply imaginations with his authentic Hawaiian sailing canoe, while the Ka‘ū Multicultural Society will share a fascinating glimpse into Kahuku Ranch’s not-so-distant past with their popular paniolo photography exhibit.

Hawaiian culture is deeply connected to the ‘āina. Learn how to protect native species and the latest conservation efforts from organizations like ‘Imi Pono no ka ‘Āina, Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death education and outreach, The ‘Alalā Project and NPS Natural Resources Management.

Festival-goers are welcome to bring a picnic lunch, or purchase food and drink at the event. Volcano House will have ono food for sale, the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will sell shave ice and soft drinks and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association will sell Ka‘ū coffee and bottled water.

Entrance into Kahuku and all Kahuku events are free. This year’s festival theme is E Ho‘omau: “to continue.” Last year’s festival was canceled due to the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

Sunscreen and a hat are recommended. Bring water, rain jacket, and ground mat or chair. This wonderful family experience is a drug- and alcohol-free event. Co-sponsored by Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano House and the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association.