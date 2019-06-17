Polystyrene Container Reduction Set for July 1

The County of Hawaiʻi will implement Ordinance 17-63 on July 1, 2019. The ordinance passed in September 2017.

Food service vendors will be prohibited from providing food to a customer in disposable (single-use) food service ware that is made from polystyrene foam, sometimes referred to as “Styrofoam.”

Although straws, lids and cutlery are exempt, the county encourages the use of environmentally preferable alternatives.

Through this measure, it is the county’s intent to improve environmental quality on the island and in the neighboring marine environment.

For more information, email Polystyrene@hawaiicounty.gov, call (808) 961-8098 or visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org.