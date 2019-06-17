Obituary Notices: Week of June 17, 2019

Joey Asagra

June 9, 1992 – May 31, 2019

Joey Kapono Asagra, 26 of Mt. View, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born on June 9, 1992. He was a cook and server.

Service will be on Tuesday, June 18th at Ballard Family Mortuary, 570 Kinoole Street, Hilo, Hawaii 96720 at 10:45am. Lunch to follow. Green attire requested by family.

Joey is survived by partner Chanice Levita of Honoka`a, HI; son Broghan Levita-Asagra of Honoka`a, HI; parents Cassandra and Jove Asagra of Nevada; brother Jove (Daisy Akina) Asagra Jr. of Nevada; sister Tasia (Robert Gutierrez) Asagra of Kailua-Kona, HI; grandparents Donna (Tom) Crosley of Mt. View, HI and Stanley (Kathleen) Reyes of Honolulu, HI; numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Wayne Kaupiko

April 30, 1951 – May 21, 2019

Wayne Wainuhea Kaupiko of Kailua Kona, Hawaii passed away on May 21, 2019 at Kona Hospital. He was born in Kealakekua. Wayne worked prior as a CDL truck driver for Pacific Waste.

He is survived by spouse Jacqueline; son Isaac (Raegen) Kaupiko of Kailua Kona; daughter Rachel (Nicholas) Kaupiko of Honaunau; father Raymond (Diana) Fujikawa of Naalehu; brothers Wilbert (Maria) Kaupiko of Kamuela; Riley (Shaunda) Fujikawa of Ka’u; sisters Raenette (Timothy) Marino of Hilo; Raylene (Glenn) Moses of Ka’u; Serena Fujikawa of MountainView; Sandy (David) Carvalho of Hilo; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.

Martha Nitsche

March 14, 1933 – May 15, 2019

Martha Jean Nitsche of Ocean View, Hawaii passed away on May 15, 2019 at home. She was born in Kalispell, Montana. Martha worked as a certified travel consultant and ran Bougainvillea Bed and Breakfast. She was a member of the Red Hats Club, the Elks, and the VFW Ladies Auxillary.She is survived by daughter Jahna Brown of Ocean View; son Karl (Anafield) Nitsche of Maui; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.A Memorial Service will be held at her home on June 30 at 4 pm.

Patrick Cootey

February 22, 1941 – May 8, 2019

Patrick Frank Cootey Sr. of Waimea, Hawaii passed away on May 8, 2019 in Oahu. He was born in Waimea, Hawaii. Patrick served our Country in the Army and was a retired Police Officer in Honoka’a. He is survived by spouse Yvonne; sons Patrick Cootey Jr. of Waimea; Anthony (Nichole) Cootey of Waimea; daughters Pattyann Cootey of Waimea; Toinette (Robert) Arnold of Westminster, Colorado; brothers Joseph Cootey of Hilo; Timothy (Dolores) Cootey of Waimea; Edward Cootey of Waimea; sisters Annabelle Curtis of Florida; Del Cootey of Oahu; eighteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family requests no monetary donations. Private services will be held.

Susan Conner

January 21, 1945 – May 6, 2019

Susan Conner of Kailua Kona, Hawaii passed away on May 6, 2019 in Kailua Kona. Born in Middlesboro, Kentucky; she was a longtime Kona resident. Susan retired from teaching at Kealakehe Intermediate School. She is survived by brother David (Rosemary) Conner of Las Cruces, New Mexico and nieces Tetsi (Dave) Wierenga, Jai (Albert) Asuncion, Koco Conner, Dawn (Oscar) Barahona, Jennifer (Anthony) DeMarco, and nephew David Conner as well as numerous grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her parents Dave and Ruth Conner and brother Bill Conner. Private services will be held.

Otome Ihu

October 30, 1928 – June 8, 2019

She was a retired hospital treasurer/comptroller for the Department of Defense in Okinawa. Otome is predeceased by her Husband; Walter Kalani Ihu. She is survived by her Sons; Mr. Alvin (Mari) Ihu of Okinawa, Mr. Howard Ihu of Tokyo. Daughter; Mrs. Leinaala (Bill) Hatcher of Honolulu. Otome is also survived by her Brothers; Mr. Yasumatsu (Keiko) Takushi and Mr. Masao (Shizuko) Takushi. Along with her Grandchildren; Daniel Ihu, Rina Ihu, Kalani Hatcher, Joy Hatcher. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on June 14th, 2019 at Faith in Jesus Church in Wailuku. Viewing will begin at 8 a.m. and Service will begin at 9 a.m. with Burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Marie F. Nishihara

Friday, March 2nd, 1923 – Friday, June 7th, 2019

Marie F. Nishihara, 96, of Wailuku, Maui, passed peacefully on June 7, 2019, under the care of Hospice Maui, with family and friends at her side. She was born on March 2, 1923, in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi.

A memorial in her honor will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Anthony Church with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.; Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.; burial will follow, 1:00 p.m., at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery. The family requests no flowers.

Marie was a retired Steno Clerk at Gaspro. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Nishihara, Sr.; parents, Louis and Mary Ferreira; son, Edward Nishihara, Jr.; and siblings, Ernest (Eileen) Ferreira, Louis Jr. (Margaret) Ferreira, Adam (Rose) Ferreira, Eve (Allen) Cole, Lydia (Louis) Sutton and George (Erma) Ferreira. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Don) Williams; and brother-in-law, Richard “Noosh” (Phyllis) Nishihara; daughter, Francine (Rowan) Lee; son, Kevin (June) Nishihara; granddaughters, Michelle & Nicole McOmber, Brandi Miyashiro, Sharla (Darwin) Carlson, Jenise Miyashiro; great grandchildren, Izabella McOmber Johnson and Monte & Lenora Carlson; She has also been blessed with the addition of the Lee ‘ohana.

Tavin Hashimoto

April 11, 2009 – June 4, 2019

Tavin was born on April 11, 2009 and is survived by his parents Davin and Tammi-Lyn Hashimoto; brother, Taylor; sister – Taylyn; his Papa and Grandma, Howard & Alana Hashimoto – paternal; his Papa and Grammy, Arthur & Donna Criste – maternal; Aunties & Uncles, Tiffany & Curt Mitchell, Melissa & Kamuela Binkie, Melanie & Curtis Ferrell, Arthur Jr. & Amanda Criste; cousins, Kaleb, Tres, Kadin, Kalena, Mikah, Joseph, Luke, and Bryanne; great-grandparents, Hanako Hashimoto, Manuel & Lily Criste.

He was a student at Doris Todd Christian Academy, loved riding his four-wheeler on the farm, enjoyed golf, spending time with his cousins, and attended church at The Movement.We are so grateful to the many doctors, nurses, and medical staff from Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Maui Memorial Medical Center and Hospice Maui that worked tirelessly to care for Tavin. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hope Chapel Maui, 300 E Welakahao Rd, Kihei; service will begin at 10:30 a.m.“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.” 2 Timothy 4:7