HPD Charge Suspect in Kawaihae Sexual Assault Incident 

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a man with 14 charges stemming from a sexual assault incident that occurred in Kawaihae.

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, just before 6 a.m., South Kohala patrol officers responded to a call for service at a campground in Kawaihae. There, officers contacted an adult Pāhoa woman who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male who was also camping in the area. They were not camping together.

Police located and arrested 18-year-old Zeth Browder of no permanent address and transported him to the Kona Police cellblock while detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Division continued their investigation.

On Sunday morning, June 16, investigators charged Browder with five counts of Sexual Assault 1; three counts of Terroristic Threatening 1; three counts of Sexual Assault 3; Burglary, Assault, and Kidnapping. Browder’s bail is set at $227,000.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to contact Detective Calvin Delaries at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or via email at calvin.delaries@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.