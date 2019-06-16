Pacific Media Group Hires General Manager

Jeffrey A. Schatz is joining Pacific Media Group as its general manager on Hawaiʻi Island. Schatz will work directly with both the Kona and Hilo markets.

“I am excited to work with Chuck Bergson and the team at Pacific Media Group,” Schatz said. “I’ve spent the last 16 years helping broadcast companies in small- and medium-sized markets generate revenue through integrated selling. Pacific Media Group offers a variety of integrated sales platforms, which align perfectly with my experience in helping media companies maximize their sales efforts in broadcast, online, digital and interactive.”

Most recently, Schatz served as the director of Integrated Sales for Advantage Systems Inc. Schatz also held corporate positions in broadcast radio as director of Revenue Development for Digity Companies LLC., and vice president of Total Marketing Solutions for Townsquare Media (2009-14).

His previous experience will be invaluable as he shares what has made him successful as a former vice president of sales for Gapwest Broadcasting (2007-2009), according to the PMG press release.

“We are fortunate to have a veteran like Jeff join our team,” said Jack Dugan, COO of Pacific Media Group.

“Jeff understands the challenges experienced by many businesses; he brings real solutions and ideas to help them reach their goals,” Dugan added. “He knows the ins and outs and he’s worn every hat in radio and has solid experience in the Hawaiʻi market. Jeff’s experience in traditional and digital media, along with his creative experience, makes him a perfect fit to lead our team as general manager-Island of Hawaiʻi.”

Schatz has also held positions as VP/market manager at New Wave Broadcasting Honolulu (2001-03) and as director of sales at Tribune Denver Radio (1992-2001).

Pacific Media Group is a Hawai‘i-based company with offices in Kahului, Līhuʻe, Hilo and Kona. PMG owns and operates 16 radio stations, HawaiiAiprortAdvertising.com, MauiNow.com, BigislandNow.com and multiple websites, applications and digital radio properties.