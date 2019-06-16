Rat Lungworm Survivors to Meet in June

The Rat Lungworm Disease survivor support group meets Wednesday, June 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kea‘au Community Center to map out a plan of action.

A discussion will be facilitated by Jamie Martell to organize and prioritize survivors’ energies for systemic change and prevention/reoccurrence of Rat Lungworm Disease. Facilitators ask all participants who are not actual survivors to remain in a listening-in mode.

For survivors and their caregivers, researchers, government officials and proponents of preventing RLW who are unable to join us in person, you may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. After you click on the link please identify yourself by your name when you sign in. For more information, go online.