Registration Open for Richardson Rough Water Swim

Registration is now open for the 2019 Richardson’s Rough Water Swim.

The swim will be held at Richardson Ocean Park on Sunday, July 28, 2019, with check-in beginning at 6:45 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m.

Registration forms are available at all county pools and the Hilo Recreation Office located at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lu‘au Hale, 799 Pi`ilani St.

The cost is $20 per swimmer until July 15 for ages 10 through kūpuna. Late registration begins July 16, and the cost is $40 (cash only).

Swimmers may also register the day of the swim; bring exact change only.

Late registrants are not guaranteed an event T-shirt.

For more information, contact the Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Aquatics Department at

(808) 961-8694.