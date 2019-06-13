Kona Community Hospital Transitions to Locally Sourced, Scratch-Cooked Meals

Kona Community Hospital Transitions to Locally Sourced, Scratch-Cooked MealsJune 13, 2019, 10:55 AM HST (Updated June 13, 2019, 10:55 AM)
Kona Community Hospital recently created a video that highlights its cafeteria transition to a locally sourced, scratch-cooked model.
Kona Community Hospital became the first hospital Blue Zones Project Approved on Hawai‘i Island in April 2018.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led, well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to lifestyle, environment, policy and social networks.
Beyond Green Sustainable Food Partners worked with Kona Community Hospital to revamp its cafeteria menu by increasing fresh ingredients grown in Hawai‘i, expanding vegetable-forward dishes and by improving flavor for scratch-cooked meals.
- About the Initiative
Local farm food peaked at 25% injecting $6,000 to $8,000 into the local economy every month
- The dietary initiative, named “‘Ai Pono, Ho‘omaka ana” translates to “Eat Healthy, New Beginnings.” The name reflects the meaning of “made from scratch” in Hawaiian.
- Participation increases: 103% increase in breakfast; 50% increase in catering; 5% increase in lunch; 23% increase in dinner
- Food cost reduction: 4%