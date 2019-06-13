Kona Community Hospital Transitions to Locally Sourced, Scratch-Cooked Meals

Kona Community Hospital recently created a video that highlights its cafeteria transition to a locally sourced, scratch-cooked model.

Kona Community Hospital became the first hospital Blue Zones Project Approved on Hawai‘i Island in April 2018.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led, well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to lifestyle, environment, policy and social networks.

Beyond Green Sustainable Food Partners worked with Kona Community Hospital to revamp its cafeteria menu by increasing fresh ingredients grown in Hawai‘i, expanding vegetable-forward dishes and by improving flavor for scratch-cooked meals.