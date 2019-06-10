June 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

