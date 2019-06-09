LeNoir New VP of Financial Planning & Analysis for Hawaiian Airlines 

Hawaiian Airlines announced on Friday, June 7, 2019, the appointment of David M. LeNoir Jr. as vice president of financial planning and analysis.

He will lead all aspects of financial planning, forecasting and analysis, as well as oversee Hawaiian’s financial governance and capital budgeting processes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“David brings a wealth of airline and financial experience to the job,” said Shannon Okinaka, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hawaiian. “His experience and business acumen will help us remain financially efficient and deliver great value to our guests as we continue to grow as a company.’’

LeNoir, a native of Mobile, Ala., comes to Hawaiian from Silver Airways, a regional airline based in Florida, where he was most recently vice president of finance and accounting. He previously held financial planning and analysis positions at Spirit Airlines and FedEx.

LeNoir graduated from Mississippi State University with undergraduate degrees in business administration and French.