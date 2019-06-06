Hilo Orchid Show Preview Party Set for June 27

The public is invited to the Hilo Orchid Show Gala Preview Party, a “fun”-raiser that kicks off the 67th anniversary Orchid Show and Sale in Hilo and raises funds for peace and agriculture.

The evening gala from 6to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium will feature beverages, catered food, live music and orchid pre-sales.

The event is zero waste, with eco-friendly eating utensils.

“Drink, eat, socialize, and get a sneak preview of the lush displays and the first chance to shop for beautiful, unique, and rare orchid plants,” said Ku‘ikahi Executive Director Julie Mitchell.

Each party-goer receives a souvenir wine or beer glass, in order to enjoy a wide array of fine wines, plus beers on tap from Kona Brewing Co. and beer from Hilo Brewing Co. Also served are gourmet fruit juices, and coffee from Hilo Coffee Mill. Pupu, dinner, and dessert buffets are compliments of AJ & Sons Catering and friends. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.

Tickets are $75 (of which $30 is tax deductible) and may be purchased in advance from The Most Irresistible Shop, Day-Lum Rentals, and Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center.

Reserved tables for four, six, eight or 10 people are available at bronze, silver, gold and platinum sponsorship levels.

To purchase tickets or table sponsorships with a credit card, go online, contact Erika at (808) 935-7844, ext. 1, or email erika@hawaiimediation.org.

All ticket proceeds benefit the nonprofit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center and the cause of “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.” All silent auction proceeds benefit Hilo Orchid Society’s agriculture student scholarship fund.

“We hope the community will come out to enjoy a fun party while supporting two good causes,” said Mitchell. “Please join us as a partner for peace and a giver of hope. Your support changes lives.”