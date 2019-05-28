May 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 28, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 28, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 28, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to stomach high short period wind swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the E in the morning and shift to the NNW during the day.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high long period swell for the morning going more S during the day.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
West
Surf: Waist to chest high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S long period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
