May 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high short period wind swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the E in the morning and shift to the NNW during the day.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high long period swell for the morning going more S during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S long period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

