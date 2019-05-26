Stars Come Out for Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards

The biggest names in Hawai‘i’s music industry gathered to celebrate one another’s accomplishments at this year’s 42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

The event honored the state’s top musicians, songwriters, composers and producers in 36 different categories.

Among the recipients, Mark Yamanaka took home five awards for his album, Lei Lehua, including Album of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Fifteen-hundred guests attended the event, posing on the red carpet and enjoying an evening of music by island icons including Keali‘i Reichel, Henry Kapono, Kalani Pe‘a, Anuhea, Keauhou, Kimie and more.

GENERAL CATEGORIES

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: “Lei Lehua,” Mark Yamanaka (Hula Kūpuna Productions) Mark Yamanaka and Kellen Paik, producers

EP (“EXTENDED PLAY”) OF THE YEAR: “Keoni Ku,” Keoni Ku (Tribal Treble Records)

HAWAIIAN EP (“EXTENDED PLAY”) RELEASE OF THE YEAR: “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” Institute of Hawaiian Music UH Maui College (Institute of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy and Joel Katz, producers

SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “Morning Drive,” Mark Yamanaka (Hula Kūpuna Productions)

HAWAIIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “He Aloha Waiau,” Waipuna (Poki Records)

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Lei Lehua,” Mark Yamanaka and Kalikolīhau Paik from Lei Lehua, Mark Yamanaka (Hula Kūpuna Productions)

INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION (Composer’s Award): “Life Is,” Kris Fuchigami from Life Is (no label)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “Waikalua,” Keauhou (Keauhou)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Anuhea for Follow Me: Deluxe Hawaii Edition (Sono Record Group/AnuheaJams)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Mark Yamanaka for Lei Lehua (Hula Kūpuna Productions)

GROUP OF THE YEAR: Nā Hoa for Aloha from Nā Hoa (NH Records)

MOST PROMISING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Nā Wai ‘Ehā for Nā Wai ‘ Ehā (NWE Records)

A full list of this year’s Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards recipients includes:

GENRE CATEGORIES



ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Process of, The, Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music, LLC)

ANTHOLOGY OF THE YEAR (Producer’s Award): Kalapana: The Original Album Collection, Kalapana (Manifesto) Dan Perloff, producer

COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Songs of C&K, The, Various Artists (Kapono Records) Henry Kapono, First Hawaiian Bank, and Lezlee Kaaihue, producers

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Beautiful Day, Na Leo (NLP Music, Inc.)

CONTEMPORARY ACOUSTIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Ukulele Sunshine, Papa Ray (no label)

HAWAIIAN MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Aloha From Nā Hoa, Nā Hoa (NH Records)

HAWAIIAN SLACK KEY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Marketplace, Cyril Pahinui (Pahinui Productions

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: From Beneath Mt. Ka‘ala, Punahele (no label)

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: ‘Ukulele Hula, Herb Ohta, Jr. (Neos Productions)

ISLAND MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Lei Lehua, Mark Yamanaka (Hula Kūpuna Productions)

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Ton of Trouble, A, Maggie Herron (Herron Song Records)

METAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Jekyll & Hyde, Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Have Fun, Karlie G (Karlie Goya)

REGGAE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Ekolu Music 3: For Hawai‘i, Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

RELIGIOUS ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Nā Mele Pule. Kenneth Makuakāne (KM Music)

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Giant, Deborah Vial Band (North Shore Record Company)

FAVORITE ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Taimane

ADJUDICATED AWARDS

HAKU MELE AWARD (Composer’s Award): “No Ānela ‘Uilani, He Inoa,” Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, from Ua Kō, Ua ‘Āina, Keauhou (Keauhou)

HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE PERFORMANCE AWARD: Keauhou for Ua Kō, Ua ‘Āina, Keauhou (Keauhou)

ENGINEERING AWARD, GENERAL: Allan Thomas for Two Sides to Every Story, Allan Thomas (Black Bamboo Recordings)

ENGINEERING AWARD, HAWAIIAN: Wendell Ching and Sean Na‘auao for Nā Keiki O Hawai‘i, Sean Na‘auao (Maliona Records)

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD: Pīhalanī, Kaulana (Kaulana)

GRAPHICS AWARD: Clarence Lee Design for Ola, Tsutomu Nakai (Wa Taiko THR Inc.)

LINER NOTES AWARD: Chelle Pahinui and Ilihia Gionsion for Marketplace, Cyril Pahinui (Pahinui Productions)