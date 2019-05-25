May 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 25, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 25, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 25, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW extra long period swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell with occasional head high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
