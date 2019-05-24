HPD Reminds Drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’

What is “Click it or Ticket?” This time of year, the Hawai‘i Police Department participates in a national campaign that allows police officers to focus efforts to motivate people to wear their seat-belts and use child safety seats appropriately. The goal is to prevent injury and fatal traffic casualties from happening, just like the Vision Zero plan.

The state Department of Health has indicated that the average cost for a visit to the emergency room for a traffic related injury is $4,575 and the average for a hospitalization is $88,067. Not only is the injury life-altering, but the financial burden can be as well.

What is “Click it or Ticket”? It’s an opportunity to remind drivers on Hawaiʻi roadways to do the smart, responsible thing and buckle up. Officers are out right now watching for anyone not wearing their seat-belts and issuing tickets when they see them. Remember, “Click it or Ticket.”