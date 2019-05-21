Logs & Debris Removed From Hilo Bay

The section of Lihiwai Street located within Lili‘uokalani Gardens that was closed on May 20, 2019, is now open to all vehicular and pedestrian through-traffic, according to a press release from the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Parks and Recreation maintenance division, along with crane operators from Kea‘au Service Station, successfully removed large logs and other debris deposited along the shoreline of Hilo Bay during Hurricane Lane.

Thanks to the crews’ hard work and safe operations, the project was completed two days ahead of schedule.

The department appreciates the public’s understanding while these cleanup efforts were undertaken to ensure the safety of park users, boaters and ocean enthusiasts.

For more information, call the Department of Parks & Recreation administration office at (808) 961-8311.