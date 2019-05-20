May 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 20, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 20, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 20, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist high long period swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the SW in the morning and shift to the S during the day.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com