May 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high long period swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the SW in the morning and shift to the S during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

