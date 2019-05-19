Obituary Notices: Week of May 19, 2019

Michael McCormick

July 28, 1948 – May 5, 2019

Michael Austin McCormick of Ocean View, Hawaiʻi passed away on May 5, 2019 in Kealakekua. He was born in San Francisco, California. He worked in County Highway Maintenance in San Mateo County, California.

He is survived by Sister Sandra (Edwin) Coit of Waikoloa.

Private services will be held. Donations in Michael’s name may be made to the Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kenneth Yamasaki

March 13, 1940 – April 18, 2019

Kenneth Nobuo Yamasaki 79, of Hilo, passed away on April 18, 2019 at Pohai Malama Hospice of Hilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enos Viveiros

November 28, 1932 – May 13, 2019

Enos Viveiros, 86, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on May 13, 2019 at Hale Makua Kahului. He was born on November 28, 1932 on Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Anthony Church; mass will begin at 10 a.m.; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Enos was a retired landscaper with the State of Hawaiʻi. He was predeceased by his wife, Carmen Viveiros. He is survived by his wife, Violeta Quimosing; son, Joseph Viveiros; daughter, Lolita (Andy) Feliciano; and grandchildren, Joseph Viveiros Jr., Irwin Coratibo, Misty Farrell, Briana Feliciano and Ryan Feliciano.

Louise Corpuz

September 23, 1943 – May 12, 2019

Although she is no longer here, she will continue to live in the hearts of her sons, Chris (Mona) Corpuz, Lloyd (Korinne) Corpuz; daughters, Rose Agpaoa, Christine(Russell) Eckart, Juliana (Val) Patao; sister Rachel Santos; grandchildren, Matthew (Krystle) Sunada, Kyle Corpuz, Kaala Corpuz, Rayna Corpuz, Shawn Patao, Sheylin (Jaymen) Luna; great-grandchildren, Keziah Sunada, Bronzyn and Rylyn Luna. Visitation and prayers will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary from 8:30 a.m. with Prayer Service to begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John’s Episcopal Church Kula (Keokea). Service will begin at 10 a.m. with reception to follow. Mom requested no flowers or wreath instead, she asked support for American Cancer Society or St. John’s Episcopal Church, Keokea.

Erwin Helekahi

July 19, 1954 – May 10, 2019

Erwin was born and raised in Hāna, Maui and graduated from Lahainaluna High School as a State Champion Wrestler. He served 4 years with the United States Air Force where he was stationed in San Francisco and became a lifelong Oakland Raiders fan. Erwin was also the interpretive park guide for Haleakalā National Park in Kīpahulu since 2014. Teaching visitors the spirit of aloha and earning the admiration and affection of everyone that he met. He was also a master weaver for over 40 years, creating baskets, hats and selling them while meeting people from all around the world and participating in every Taro Festival in his hometown of Hāna.

Erwin is survived by his wife of 39 years Candy Helekahi. Along with his Mother Josephine Helekahi and Aunty Angie Kawaiea. He is also survived by his Sons; Kamana (Malia), Umiali’iloa (Sage) and Mo’i Keahi. Daughter; Luana (Chauncy). Neice; Lisa and Gio Torres. Along with Grandchildren; Kaimalia, Nevaeh, Laila, Serenity, Kaili, Aiyana, Skyla, Mila, first grandson; Umiali’iloa Jr. He is also survived by 11 surviving siblings. He is predeceased by his Father John Helekahi and 1 sibling. Services will be held at St. Peters Church in Hāna also known as Puuiki Church on Saturday June 1st, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with Service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at 12 p.m.

Frank Firestine

July 19, 1932 – May 7, 2019

Agnes Romena

September 27, 1944 – April 29, 2019

Agnes “Aggie” Patricia Romena, 74, of Kula passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hale Makua on April 29th, 2019.

Visitation will be held Ballard Family Motuary, Kahului, 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Hawaii. On May 31st, 2019 8:00 a.m. Family, 9:00 a.m. Public, Service 10:00 a.m. Burial 1:00 p.m. at Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery.

Agnes was born in Lahaina to Norberto Montera and Maxima Dacoba on September 27th, 1944.

She was a homemaker living in Pukalani with her husband George Romena and family. She enjoyed sunsets, the ocean, fishing, swimming, reading, cooking, baking, playing scrabble, and movies. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph Church.

Agnes is survived by her daughter April (Raymond) Taylor of Kula, Son Gregory Romena of Kula; Grand-daughter Nathania Hotta and Great Grandson Jordan K.B of Kula; Brother Petronello Montera, Sisters; Terry (Abe) Pacheco, Frances (Roger) Encarnacion, Julia Boardman, Caroline (Bruce) Milliken, Betty (Bill) Franco.

Agnes is preceded in death by her husband George G. Romena; Great grandson Isaiah K.H. Sisters: Epifania Kaaihue, Marcy Garcia, Mary Garcia and Shirley Hertling.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Island Hospice, Hale Makua Kahului, Maui Lani Dialysis, M.E.O Transportation, Dentist Dr. C. Theiss DMD, St. Joseph Church Makawao and to those of you who supported her in her final days.

Wilfredo Alviedo

December 26, 1981 – April 27, 2019

Wilfredo “Jay-Ar” Baniaga Alviedo Jr., 37 of Kahului, Maui passed away under the care of Maui Memorial Medical Center on April 27, 2019. He was born on Dec. 26, 1981 to Wilfredo and Natividad Alviedo Sr. in Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

“Jay-Ar” as he is affectionately called is survived by his loving girlfriend of 22 years, Monaliza Raquinio; daughters, Jizelle and Jazmine Alviedo; siblings, Mylene and Myralene Alviedo; niece, Shayna Leigh; aunties and uncles, Elvira (Rodrigo) Elegino and family, Jun (Nimfa) Alviedo and family, Deny (Vic) Golino, Vas (Jun) Elegino and family, Lea (Jun) Rasos and family, Cenon (Rosanna) Alviedo and family, Teresing (Tony) Garriga and family, Tony (Elena) Baniaga and family; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his oldest brother, Joemarie Alviedo.

Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Christ the King Church. Viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. Services will continue on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Christ the King Church. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. with Mass to begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

Patrick Campos

March 17, 1936 – April 11, 2019

Patrick Rafael Kiko Campos, 83 of Kīhei, Maui passed away under the care of Maui Memorial Medical Center on April 11, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1936 on the Island of Oʻahu to the late Herbert and Helen Campos.

Patrick worked at Hawaiian Tel for many years in the switch control room. He has also served his country in the Air Force.

Patrick was predeceased by his loving wife Luella (Yim) Campos and his brother Herbert Campos (Lei Campos). He is survived by sons Patrick Campos Jr., Norman (Tammy) Campos, Stephen (Lula) Campos, Kimo (Carrie) Campos, and Ryan (Angie) Campos; grandsons Hauoli Campos, Corwyn Campos, Brennan Campos, and Kekela Pacheco; granddaughter Deja Campos, Celina (David) Bailey, Shayna Pacheco, Hali Pacheco, Shaiyen Kaapuni; great-grandchildren Kuumomi Campos, Makakoa Campos, Aaliyah Bailey, Kingston Bailey; sisters, Marielena Meyer (preceded by Tanner Joe, Sr.), and Irene Haunani (Kenneth) Olds.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Maui Tropical Plantation-Sugar Room from 1 to 5 p.m.