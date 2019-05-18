Emmy-Nominated Cinematographer to Lecture in Hilo

As part of the Made in Hawai‘i Film Festival, two-time Emmy-nominated cinematographer Ron Garcia, heads to Hilo to give a lecture on cinematography at the Hilo Palace Theater on June 1, 2019.

With accolades including a CableACE Award and a Cinematography Television Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Cinematographers, Garcia has four decades of experience behind him, including the credit of Director of Photography on season one of Hawai‘i 5.0

Garcia’s talk is titled “The Art of Cinematography: What you really wanted to know about cinematography but were afraid to ask.” In the 90-minute session, Garcia will discuss the important role a cinematographer plays in bringing a film to fruition, from a general breakdown to the specific way he himself approaches a project. With four decades in the industry, Garcia will also discuss how the craft has changed, where he sees it moving in the future, and what today’s cinematographers can do to hone and refine their craft.

Garcia is a member of The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the American Television Academy (ATA) and the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Prior to entering the film industry, Garcia spent eight years as a design draftsman in the Aerospace industry, and his work included the Command Module for the first Apollo project to the moon.

Garcia’s lecture is held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hilo Palace Theater on Saturday, June 1. Tickets are $10 or included in the festival’s Access Pass, priced at $30. For tickets and more information, go online.