Magics Beach Grill Wins Hawaii’s Best Mocktail Competition

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Magics Beach Grill in Kailua-Kona and The Manifest in Honolulu were named the winners at the second annual Hawaii’s Best Mocktail competition held May 14, 2019, at the International Market Place in Waikiki.

DTRIC Insurance Ltd. and the Hawaii Restaurant Association partnered again for the second year on this friendly competition between restaurants, bars and lounges, which aims to offer non-alcoholic cocktails for designated drivers and non-drinkers.

The “Pahoehoe Plunge” drink created by Magics Beach Grill mixologist Jasmine Wasan from Kailua-Kona was named the Judge’s Choice, selected by a panel of media personalities, social influencers and industry professionals.

The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on Hawai‘i Island was also in the competition with its Orange Dream Booch.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Mixologist Gwen Whiting of The Manifest located in Chinatown won the People’s Choice award for her “Ginger & Rose Fizz” concoction.

“It was a fun night for everyone involved,” said Michele Saito, president and CEO of DTRIC Insurance. “The friendly competition brought awareness to the important role of designated drivers, who can still have fun and join in the activities with alcohol-free drinks that look and taste as fantastic as their cocktail counterparts.”

The 2019 Hawaii’s Best Mocktails competition featured bartenders and mixologists from across the islands. Full recipes of all entries are available online at www.DTRIC.com/Mocktails following the Hawaii’s Best Mocktails competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants from other islands also included:

· 53 By the Sea – Yuzu Making Me Blush

· Flour & Barley – Koolau Cooler

· Hula Grill Waikiki – Cucumber Passion Fruit Spritzer

· M.A.C. 24/7 – Island Poppin’ Lemonade

· SKY Waikiki – Hatton Heist

· Smith & Kings – So Ono Fizz

· The Mill House (Maui) – Feel Free to Tiki

· The Nook Neighborhood Bistro – The Renegade Old Fashioned

· Tiki’s Grill & Bar – Shi-so Spicy

· Vintage Vinegars – Spice Grilled Pineapple Vinegar Elixir

· ShoreFyre – Gardener’s Fizz

Alcohol is a major factor in traffic crashes. Based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there was an alcohol-impaired traffic fatality every 50 minutes in 2016. According to NHTSA, 10,497 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2016 and alcohol-impaired crash fatalities accounted for 28% of all crash fatalities.

“We all have a responsibility to prevent drunk driving accidents and it’s encouraging that the restaurant and bar industry has embraced this unique campaign with such excitement,” Saito added.

“Having alcohol should be a choice, not an expectation,” added Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association. “By offering mocktail options alongside classic cocktails, drinking and dining establishments are creating an inclusive atmosphere for all guests.”

The Judge’s Choice Award was Magics Beach Grill mixologist Jasmine Wasan of Kailua-Kona (pictured second from left) with Mocktails competition judges (L–R)) Toby Tamaye, Jason Genegabus and Olena Heu.

Magics Beach Grill is located at 77-6452 Ali‘i Drive.