State Launches Redesigned Hawai‘i Business Express Website

The Hawai‘i State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Business Registration Division (BREG) has redesigned their entire suite of business services on Hawai‘i Business Express (HBE).

HBE services include business registrations and changes, annual report submissions, business name search, document purchases, and notifications and reminders.

Highlights of the redesign include:

A new layout with a more unified appearance across devices

Improved organization and navigation of services

Actions designed around the most common tasks

A new dashboard that includes 24/7 access to receipts and purchased documents the status of all filings a summary of what’s due/overdue



“We received a lot of feedback and the new HBE was designed to include highly requested features for both new and power users alike,” said Ty Nohara, commissioner of securities and head of BREG. “Our new dashboard will make it easy to manage all of your business items in a single location, even reminding you of items that are overdue or due soon.”