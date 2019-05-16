AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Man Drowns Near Captain Cook Monument

By Big Island Now
May 16, 2019, 2:45 PM HST (Updated May 16, 2019, 2:46 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a drowning near the Captain Cook Monument at Kauhou Bay on Thurday, May 16, 2019, at 10:32 a.m.

Captain Cook Monument. Wikimedia Commons Image.

Keauhou Fire Station personnel arrived at Keauhou Bay and awaited for the arrival of the Holua Kai snorkeling vessel. Upon arrival of the vessel, crew members were performing CPR on a 77-year old-male. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Holua Kai snorkling vessel found one of their guests, a male, face down and unresponsive in the water. The guest was brought on board and  CPR/AED initiated by crew members. The vessel brought the patient to Keauhou Boat Ramp where fire personnel from the Keauhou fire station awaited their arrival. Advanced Life Support Protocols were initiated and the patient was transported to Kona Community Hospital with no change in status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
View Comments