Man Drowns Near Captain Cook Monument

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a drowning near the Captain Cook Monument at Kauhou Bay on Thurday, May 16, 2019, at 10:32 a.m.

Keauhou Fire Station personnel arrived at Keauhou Bay and awaited for the arrival of the Holua Kai snorkeling vessel. Upon arrival of the vessel, crew members were performing CPR on a 77-year old-male.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Holua Kai snorkling vessel found one of their guests, a male, face down and unresponsive in the water. The guest was brought on board and CPR/AED initiated by crew members. The vessel brought the patient to Keauhou Boat Ramp where fire personnel from the Keauhou fire station awaited their arrival. Advanced Life Support Protocols were initiated and the patient was transported to Kona Community Hospital with no change in status.