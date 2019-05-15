Hawai‘i DOT Reminds Drives to ‘Move Over’

VIDEO: Hawai‘i DOT Move Over

SPONSORED VIDEO

In recognition of Police Week, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has issued a public service announcement on Hawai‘i’s Move Over law on May 15, 2019.

“Our local law enforcement have always been great partners in traffic safety,” said HDOT Director Jade Butay. “We believe it’s important to honor those that are tasked with making sure our traffic laws are enforced for the benefit of all road users.”

The full text of the Move Over law, click here.