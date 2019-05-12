May 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued May 12 at 3:41AM HST until May 13 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 61. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead